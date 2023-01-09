SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City City Council members are moving forward with a plan to reduce lanes on an area bridge.

A resolution to reconfigure the 6th Street bridge from four lanes to three passed at Monday’s meeting on that 3-2 vote. By eliminating one lane, bike paths will be able to be added. The two councilmembers who voted “no” were Mayor Bob Scott and Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore.

Scott said he doesn’t believe the change is necessary.

“I don’t think we’re gaining anything. I think we’re going to slow traffic down and, you know, you’re moving traffic into basically one straight lane now going into three, so I don’t know what we gain by doing this,” said Scott.

KCAU9 had the chance to ask Mayor Scott about the Dace Avenue bridge’s expected completion date. The mayor said that even he’s frustrated with the lack of progress.

“I kept talking to a subcontractor of the contractor who said by December 13 the bridge would be open. Well, we know now that the contractor wasn’t telling the sub what was going on,” said Scott.

Scott reaffirmed the city is working to complete the Dace bridge no later than March.