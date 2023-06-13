SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City will be represented at the White House at an event on Wednesday.

Alex Watters, a Sioux City council member, will be attending the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Iowa” event at the White House.

The event is part of a series meant to feature local officials and community leaders working to help their communities.

At the event, Watters will talk about various federal programs that the city of Sioux City utilizes

The latest Communities in Action was with Minnesota on March 1.