Sioux City council holds off on increasing parking fees and fines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – No changes for now. That’s the word from Sioux City city council concerning a proposed hike in parking fees and fines.

The Sioux City public works department is proposing increases to parking fees in municipal parking ramps and parking fines to help pay for downtown parking improvements. The updates include repairs for some parking ramps as well as new parking meters. But the council decided to hold off on any official action until next month.

Mayor Bob Scott acknowledges any increase would be unpopular so the council will investigate additional options before taking any action.

“If you don’t you’re not going to fix parking ramps and that around here and you have to increase it, unfortunately. Well, kind of deferred it because there’s other people that came and spoke and I think we ought to look at that Davenport plan,” said Scott.

The mayor was referring to a parking plan used in Davenport Iowa. One of a handful the council wants to hear more about.

Sewer rates in Sioux City also drew plenty of discussion Monday night. No official action was taken, but the council is considering changes after a recent study found that run-off from industrial businesses was a leading reason for rising operational costs at the wastewater treatment plant.

“How can they do on-site treatment before they release them into our system. That will save a lot of money for not only the industries involved but as well for the City of Sioux City. So, that’s part of what’s driving us,” said council member Dan Moore.

On a 3-2 vote, the council did give final approval to an ordinance increasing the cost of building permits.

Following feedback, Moore says the council will look at minor changes in the ordinance in the near future.