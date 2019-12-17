Sioux City Council hold off agreement with Hunden Strategic Partners

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After twice deferring a consulting agreement tied to the Badgerow building, the idea now may be on hold indefinitely.

Sioux City Council on Monday agreeing to hold off on an agreement with Hunden Strategic Partners.

The company was to provide consulting services, helping the city market the historic building and review proposals from developers.

Sioux City recently purchased the 100-year-old building for $750,000.

