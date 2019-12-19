Sioux City Council held farewell party for Rhonda Capron

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another member of the city government is about to wrap up eight years in office.

Councilmember Rhonda Capron lost her recent bid for a third term on the city council and will attend her last official meeting on Monday.

Capron, who owns and operates a home care business, told KCAU she’s proud of what the council has accomplished in these past years.

“We have lots of experiences to share. Some fun things that happened over the eight years. You know, it puts a smile on my face because I know that I was appreciated and that’s what counts,” said Capron.

Capron said she hopes to find new ways to work to help the city.

Political newcomer Julie Schoenherr edged Capron by 372 votes in the November election.

Schoenherr will be sworn in on January 2 at 11:30.