Sioux City council hears concerns over busy northside street without a sidewalk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

Concern over the lack of a sidewalk on a busy northside road drew attention at Monday’s Sioux City council meeting.



During the citizen concerns portion of Monday’s meeting, Kyle Miller pinpointed what he calls dangers associated with a stretch of Sylvian Avenue located near Perry Creek Elementary school.

Miller telling the council school kids are forced to walk curbside along the curvy route to and from school often hidden from drivers view.

“About 20 families in the area with students that go to Perry Creek who can really benefit from sidewalks in that area. And not just that but our community is very active, lots of people walking about who would benefit from sidewalks in that area too,” said Miller.



“So we are going to look at that. We don’t want anybody to get injured or get hurt. It’s not what we’re in the business for doing so we want to make it as safe as we can and we’re going to look at that,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore.



Moore says he’s hopeful a sidewalk can be added to that street sometime in the near future.