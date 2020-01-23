Sioux City Council have hopeful expectations for 2020

There is already a lot on this year's agenda but city council members Dan Moore and Alex Watters are hopeful for the year ahead especially, they say, after a good 2019.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There is already a lot on this year’s agenda but Sioux City Councilmembers Dan Moore and Alex Watters are hopeful for the year ahead especially, they say, after a good 2019.

“I have loved it since I’ve moved to Sioux City like I said I come from the Boston area and I’ve been here almost 30 years now and every year it gets better here,” James White, a Sioux City resident.

Like many Siouxlanders, James White has seen Sioux City change and grow but he still thinks there’s work to be done.

“I know they do a job on the roads but you only have so much in the budget but with this ice-like, I live on top of a hill and three days they never sanded that hill it was fun going up and down it,” said White.

Sioux City Councilmember Dan Moore said he agrees with people like White and wants to make that upgrade in 2020.

“We have a lot of streets and a lot of utilities that are 100 years old or older and it’s very important we maintain them very expensive to do very, very, expensive to do but very critical to having a sound community,” said Moore.

Other priorities for Moore include affordable housing and childcare for Siouxlanders.

“If you bring in workers they need housing, they need affordable housing. Let’s define what affordable housing is. Let’s provide affordable housing for our workers,” said Moore.

Councilmember Alex Watters said the council will continue to work on quality of life, in 2020 to bring people to Sioux City.

“We are seeing significant investment especially downtown but also across the city. Homes being built people staying here really a lot of new investment maybe some new restaurants opening or just different businesses that are looking to locate or expand right here in Sioux City,” said Watters.