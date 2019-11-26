Sioux City Council ends the pit bull ban

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After many weeks of debate and numerous delays, Sioux City council members are putting their stamp on changes to the city’s animal control ordinance, including pit bulls.

The breed ban for dogs more than 50% pit bull, dates back to 2008.

On Monday, about a dozen people, one after another, coming before the council to express why they think the ban has been unfair.

The city council ultimately voting four to one with only councilman, Peter Groetken, a former police officer, voting to maintain the ban.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott saying the responsibility now clearly lies with dog owners.

“I’m hoping we get serious about doing what’s right with owners that don’t take of the dog the way they should. I hope we’re really serious about that in this community because I would tend to agree that sometimes what the problem with the dog is the problem with the owner and we don’t punish the owners we punish the dog. You know sometimes you have to take the advice of the city attorney even if you don’t like it and that was one of those votes for me tonight,” said Mayor Scott.

“It’s wonderful, it’s a godsend and a long time coming. Long overdue, I’m very happy, my wife and I are very happy to see it overturned,” added Gregory Giles, who owns several pit bull dogs.

In addition to the ban repeal, several parts of the city’s animal ordinance were updated, including the definitions of high risk, and vicious pets.

Licensing fees are now set at $15 per year for neutered dogs and cats with unneutered cat owners billed $31 annually with unneutered dogs at $50 a year.