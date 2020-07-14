Sioux City Council approves SkyWest Airlines proposal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After an almost five-year-long absence, a direct flight from Sioux City to Denver could be making a comeback.

“It’s not something that happens overnight. You have to develop a relationship, and then, sometimes it pays off, and this time is what we hope is going to happen,” Barbara Sloniker, Executive Vice President with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce said.

Sioux City City Council unanimously approved a transportation service agreement proposal with SkyWest Airlines Monday.

“We kind of put forth an agreement that’s consistent with the grant application that we had a year-and-a-half ago, so that’s really what the council was [all about] today: to allow us to pursue that negotiation,” Mike Collett, Assistant City Manager said.

Collett says a major component of that agreement is federal grant money, with half of the potential commitment coming from a DOT grant.

Now the proposal heads back to SkyWest Airlines, where airline officials will review it, and hopefully get on board with the city.

“We have a lot of Denver destination passengers–the people who just want to go to Denver whether it be for business or pleasure,” Sloniker said.

“A flight to Denver is really great. It would open up a lot of markets for us. It’s good to have them back because it’s just difficult to go west out of here,” Mike Berger, President of Fanfare Travel in Sioux City said.

The proposal is potentially a big boost for travel agents like Berger, as many of his clients would otherwise catch a flight by making the trip to Sioux Falls or Omaha.

“If you can eliminate that drive, especially home, when you’re leaving, it’s exciting and so you’re driving to Omaha with excitement, but when you get back to Omaha at 11:30 P.M., it’s not exciting,” Berger said.

Although there’s no news yet on potential flight schedules from Sioux Gateway Airport, SkyWest Airlines would likely operate in association with United Express.

October 1, 2020 is the tentative date for service to begin.