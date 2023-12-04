SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The third time was the charm for a potential new splash pad to be built in Sioux City.

A 5-0 vote approving the plans, specifications and estimated cost for construction of that pad at Headington Park advanced at Monday’s Sioux City City Council meeting.

Back in August, the council rejected a bid for the proposed construction of the splash pad due to being nearly double the estimated cost. Another attempt at bids failed to produce even one bid.

“Trying to keep it the size that our other splash pads are, we don’t want it to be anything less than that,” Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. “But there are some amenities that can be deferred for future building when maybe, hopefully, some prices will either drop or we’ll have some of the funds, the ability, the resources to finish that.

“Generally speaking, I’m happy that it’s come back to us,” Moore said. “I think that they’ve looked at the plans and specs and they’re trying to get it within a better budget price that we can all approve or at least live with.”

Moore said he is hoping to line up a few public meetings with the community members of the area to discuss parking, security and possible water lines that could be involved if a splash pad does get built at the park.