Sioux City council approves measure to encourage wearing face masks in public

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City City Council took steps to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community.

The council approved a measure that strongly encourages residents to wear face coverings and face masks while in public spaces. Masks are already required in city-owned buildings like the courthouse and public libraries.

Additionally, the Sioux City Police will be handing out face masks to those in the community that need them.

Council members emphasize that this is not a mask mandate.

The new mask policy comes as Woodbury’s positivity rate reaches 15%. Siouxland District Health officials remind folks to continue to follow CDC guidelines, even if many are going through COVID fatigue.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories