Sioux City Convention Center holds ribbon-cutting for new gallery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A $3 million update to the Sioux City Convention Center is complete. A ribbon-cutting on Friday for the opening of updated Gallery C.

The area features new finishes and is connected to the Courtyard by Marriott under construction next door.

The Center’s General Manager says the new event space will have a positive effect on the local economy.

“For Siouxland itself, it’s going to allow more business to come into our market, which will increase the city tax revenues and as well as helping our neighbors out,” said Mark Baltushis, General Manager of the Sioux City Convention Center and Courtyard by Marriott.

Kenseth Hospitality manages both the Convention Center and the new Courtyard by Marriott.

The hotel is set to open in late January 2020.