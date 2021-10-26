Sioux City convenience store to re-open after renovations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A closed Sioux City convenience store will be seeing renovations and a re-opening after a vote in City Council Monday night.

City Council members voted to renovate a business located at 27th and Court Street that closed because of building violations. The store’s owner is addressing the issues and wants to re-open.

As a part of the re-opening, the store owner plans to end daily operations at 11 p.m. in an effort to avoid problems. Mayor Bob Scott said he is in favor of the closing time.

“I would never vote to allow those to be open until 2 a.m., and I hope the Board of Adjustment wouldn’t either. You got to be terribly careful when you start selling alcohol in neighborhoods, in densely populated neighborhoods, so I think they made the right decision,” said Mayor Bob Scott.



Sioux City’s Riverfront Project will stay on track after a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor.

Thanks to the contribution, council members approved a change order allowing work on a Virginia Street Overlook, Plaza, and shelter to begin.