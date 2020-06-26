Sioux City continues to see more businesses

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Commercial Restate continues to grow in Sioux City despite COVID-19 stunting the market.

“I’m right now for the near future, I’m just hoping that we hold on to what we’ve got to be honest with you,” said Salem.

Dick Salem is the owner of Re/Max Salem Real Estate. He says the pandemic forced him to reduce rents for some of his commercial tenants but now, things are getting back to normal.

“I’m counting on that we will as long as we keep opening up. But even though places are open, you go by the parking lot, and they still are not how they were before COVID,” said Salem.

Realtors say right now there are 270 commercial properties available in Siouxland, from Storm Lake to Onawa.

“The commercial market did see a little bit of a slowdown but a still strong interest in those categories like industry and office space,” said Century 21 Comercial Realtor Jennifer Rose Bass.

“There have been a lot of businesses particularly restaurants and bars that have been pretty strongly impacted. We are still kind of hoping to see a bounce back from that there is a number of programs in place, but obviously, we understand that unemployment has gone up,” Doughtery said.

Sioux City Economic Director Marty Doughtery said that while many local businesses are getting back on their feet, outside companies are continuing to show interest in Siouxland.

“We got an Aldi store that just started construction, and we see construction continuing. So, while we know there are a lot of impacts on small business, we also are seeing some strong signs of new development too,” said Doughtery.

“We are getting back to being face-to-face with the client and showing properties and getting them back into the space that they want to see. And that is really my favorite part of commercial real-estate, is really helping the businesses find the best fit for them and be successful in Siouxland,” said Bass.