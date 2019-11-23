Sioux City construction projects bring economic growth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- Anyone driving through downtown Sioux City knows the construction projects and lane changes are a challenge. However, it will soon be over as many of the construction projects reach their completion.

On Friday, the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the remodeled Gallery C in the Sioux City Convention Center. It’s a sign of a growing downtown area. The area will have a Courtyard Marriott, the Warrior Hotel, and multiple projects on Virginia Street.

“We are looking forward to everything being completed and the new construction is beautiful and we’re hoping it will improve our business,” said Randy Peters owner of Antiques on Historic Fourth.

Peters has owned Antiques on Historic Fourth for eight years and he’s excited about more people heading to Sioux City come next year.

“We’re looking forward to it you know convention business is great because they are not busy the entire time, and were within walking distance of the new hotels so it will be exciting,” said Peters.

The Courtyard by Marriott, improvements to the Sioux City Convention Center, the Warrior Hotel, and projects on Virginia Street are all part of the city’s reinvestment district project.

“All of them are under construction or have been completed or will be completed come next year, so we’re excited about that. They will all work together to bring more people living and working in our downtown area,” said Marty Dougherty, Sioux City Economic Developer.

The city is hoping these new establishments will continue to spark economic growth.

“We will be able to serve many many guests that come in from across the state hopefully in the midwest and across the nation. Sioux City is a destination place and it’s becoming more and more so,” said Dan Moore a member of the Sioux City Council.

With more hotels means more shops and restaurants have moved into the area and this will bring, even more, foot track to the downtown area.

“Several new businesses have opened up downtown here it’s aesthetically beautiful they have been doing a lot of improvement to the outside of the buildings. I think the fourth street is the place to go it’s going to be a great place,” said Peters.

Economic Developer Marty Doughty shares that more mixed-use areas with commercial offices and residential areas will be coming to Sioux City in the near future.

