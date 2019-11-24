Sioux City Conservatory of Music holds fundraiser to help pay for music lessons, expansion of programming

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Conservatory of Music held its biggest concert of the year on Saturday night.

Saturday’s concert was part of the conservatory’s annual fundraiser to raise money for those who can’t afford music lessons and help expand its programming.

Smaller acts performed around the atrium for guests as they socialized and bid in the silent auction before the main concert. Organizers say it’s something the kids look forward to every year.

“You know, for the most part, everybody is really happy and stoked. And doing a great job and excited to play tonight,” said Ron Emory of the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

“It’s been awesome,” added Gia Emory of the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

“A lot of different types of music and introducing kids to a lot of music they might not have ever heard before,” mentioned Ron Emory.

As the grand finale, everyone in the Orpheum performed Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ which was recorded and will be submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records.

