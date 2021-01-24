Sioux City Coney Island store items to be auctioned due to closure

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Coney Island in Sioux City has closed, and their store items will be auctioned off.

According to an auction website, on January 30, an auction will be held at Coney Island located on Hamilton Boulevard at 11 a.m. Doors for the auction will open at 9 a.m.

From napkins to booths, the auction will offer a range of kitchen and restaurant items. Anything that is purchased needs to be removed from the store by the morning of January 31.

Pictures and a full list of items available for purchase can be located on this website.