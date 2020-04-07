Sioux City conducts prescribed burn at Ravine Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some people may have seen a Sioux City park on fire Monday.

The city conducted a prescribed burn at Ravine Park, which will now have to be closed for about a week to make sure there are no hot spots left.

Officials said while it may seem dangerous, prescribed burns are made to be as safe as possible and are necessary to return the area into grasslands to help prevent erosion.

“By helping restore the hydology and the watershed through other projects, including here at Ravine Park, the idea is to help retore the stream and overall ecosystem as well,” said Natural resourse Specialist Adam Rupe.

City officials say this is the first prescribed burn conducted within Sioux City.