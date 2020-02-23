Sioux City Complete Count Committee holds 2020 census public forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The census only comes around every ten years and takes a lot of preparation to put on.

The Sioux City Complete Count Committee hoped to encourage Siouxlanders to learn more about the census.

They held a public forum on Saturday educating people on how the process works and why it’s important.

“To determine exactly how much funding comes into our community. Another thing that’s very, very important is that the population numbers that the census gives us. It determines how many representatives we have at the federal level and it determines our state district boundary lines,” said Erin Berzina, Sioux City Complete Count.

The official date for the 2020 Census is April 1.

For more on the 2020 Census for Sioux City, click here.