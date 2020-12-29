Sioux City Community Theatre receives state grant

by: KCAU STAFF

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community Theatre received a boost to help them recover from COVID-19.

The theater has been given a $5,000 recover grant from the Iowa Arts Council. The grants were made possible by the CARES Act. The theater’s organizers said the money will go to support projects and programs at the theatre.

The Sioux City Community Theatre has found a few creative ways to put on performances this year, including a radio show and parking lot events.

