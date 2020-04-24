Sioux City Community Theatre puts together toilet paper-themed auction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Non-profits throughout Siouxland have been impacted by COVID-19 and have had to find unique ways to fund their organizations That’s why the Sioux City Community Theatre is putting together a silent auction to help raise money for bills.

From Thursday until Sunday, items from local businesses and patrons like gift cards, wine and books accompanied by a roll of toilet paper will be up for bid. The rolls of toilet paper come from the theatre.

As of now, there are 30 items, but board member Debbie Bernstein LaCroix said they are still accepting items to auction off and donations can still be made through Sunday.

“With the COVID-19 we had to actually shut down our season without being able to finish it and its put a damper on our ability to pay bills so we are working on different ways to offer programming and ways to get out bills paid at the same time,” Bernstein LaCroix said.

Bernstein LaCroix said she believes this is a way for the community to come together while also supporting a good cause.

The entire auction can be accessed through their Facebook page. Cash donations are also being accepted by the Sioux City Community Theatre.