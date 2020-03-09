Sioux City Community Theater mixes wine and women

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Theater’s new comedy show follows three sisters from Winedale, Virginia as they face a crossroads in their lives.

“The Wild Women of Winedale” will run from March 12- 22. Performance dates for the show are March 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.

The cast includes Tammy Summers, Beverly Roth, Leslie Werden, Amy Kimbell, and Heather Tolvanen.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and $12 for kids 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 712-233-2788. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

“The Wild Women of Winedale” is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories