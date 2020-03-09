Sioux City Community Theater mixes wine and women

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Theater’s new comedy show follows three sisters from Winedale, Virginia as they face a crossroads in their lives.

“The Wild Women of Winedale” will run from March 12- 22. Performance dates for the show are March 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.

The cast includes Tammy Summers, Beverly Roth, Leslie Werden, Amy Kimbell, and Heather Tolvanen.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students and $12 for kids 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 712-233-2788. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

“The Wild Women of Winedale” is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Latest Stories