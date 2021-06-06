Sioux City Community Theatre fundraises for roof repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Theatre (SCCT) spent Saturday fundraising through a vendor fair.

The Shop Till You Drop vendor fair has become a community favorite, and this time the theater was raising money for a much-needed roof repair.

“Well, you know the Trevi Fountain? It’s a lot like that when it’s raining, there are some really huge holes in our roof that we didn’t realize we had because it had been dry,” said Kristi Quinn with the Sioux City Community Theatre.

The goal for the repairs is $50,000. The SCCT has a donate page on their website.