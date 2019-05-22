Sioux City community share concerns for Gordon Avenue Viaduct replacement Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Sioux City leaders and community members met Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center to discuss plans to replace the Gordon Avenue Viaduct.

The viaduct was created in 1936 is about 80 years old. The structure is failing to meet current safety standards. KCAU 9 spoke with the Iowa Department of Transportation and they said their ears will be open to the community as plans for the replacements are made.

The first steps were made Tuesday when discussions between the Iowa Department of Transportation and community members addressed accessibility concerns to community leaders. Dan Moore, Sioux City Mayor Pro-Temp, said this meeting will help guide proposed draft layouts before the project begins.

"It'll get some collective thoughts put together. We have a lot of challenges with the Gordon Drive Viaduct. There have been a lot of repairs made over the years. We need to know what we're going to do, what we want as a community going forward," said Moore.

The Gordon Drive Viaduct hovers over many businesses that operate below. This is a major concern for Jason Klemme, a staff engineer for Iowa DOT because the construction could block access to local businesses in the area.

"There's no doubt. We want to have it be a good solution for everybody, not only the business owners but the traveling public. Right away, there's definitely a concern of a lot of the landowners along the corridor," said Klemme.

This is the first of a few studies to come before 2020 when discussions on construction will actually begin. However, the first layout proposal will be drafted and be presented this fall.