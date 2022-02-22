SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors is preparing to search for a new superintendent.

The search is a result of Lincoln Public Schools announcing that Dr. Paul Gausman is their choice for taking on the same role within their school district Tuesday evening.

President of the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors, Dan Greenwell, said that the district is grateful for Gausman’s 14 years of service to the city’s schools.

“We are grateful for Dr. Gausman’s 14 years of service to the Sioux City Community School District. During his tenure, the District has celebrated many academic achievements,” said Greenwell. “As the new superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, Dr. Gausman has an opportunity to return to the place where his career first began. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Dr. Gausman on this new career endeavor.”

Gausman worked to increase graduation rates within the SCCSD, as well as completed several construction projects for the district and achieved academic milestones such as being recognized as one of the nation’s first Future Ready Districts.

Before his time in Sioux City, Gausman was the superintendent at West Central School District in South Dakota and held several positions within the Sioux Falls School District and at Millard West High School in Omaha. He began his educational career as a percussion instruct at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dr. Gausman said he is committed to doing what he can for the school district as they prepare to transition to a new superintendent.

“While I am excited about the opportunity to work with Lincoln Public Schools, the last 14 years in Sioux City have been some of the most rewarding years of my professional career. I am very proud of the team in our district and the work that everyone does each day for our students,” said Gausman. “As we finish out this school year, I am committed to doing everything I can to push forward on the District’s current goals and initiatives and the transition to a new superintendent of schools.”

The SCCSD Board of Directors will announce more information about the District’s superintendent search as it gets underway.