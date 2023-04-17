SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District‘s (SCCSD) graduation is at its highest in ten years, the school district said.

According to a release from SCCSD, Nearly nine out of ten high schoolers in Sioux City graduate in four years. They attribute this to recent figures from the Iowa Department of Education.

The release said that state data shows 89.91% of the district’s students graduated in four years, the highest rate in Sioux City within the past decade.

The release said that graduation rates were increased among students that get Individualized PEducatino Programs, students who qualify for free or reduced meals, and homeless students.

“The Sioux City Community School District has invested significant dollars in programs and initiatives, including those dedicated to supporting our most at-risk students, to ensure all students reach their potential. All students in our district have the opportunity to earn a diploma,” says Dr. Rod Earleywine, superintendent of Sioux City Community School District. “Our team members and departments are vital to helping our students succeed. Their commitment to student excellence is evident in the District’s rising graduation rates.”

Graduation rates in Iowa are calculated with a formula established by the U.S. Department of Education, the release said.

Graduation rates in Iowa are high than neighboring states, including Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota.