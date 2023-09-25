SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District that the acceptance of senior passes in the BOUND app has been expanded to include all games in the district.

According to a release from the school district, the $30 senior pass is for adults 62 and older and provides entry to games at East High, North High, and West High. However, this excludes postseason games and activities.

It had previously been announced that passes would only be valid for home games at the school it was purchased for. Anyone who purchased multiple senior passes to attend games at more than one district high school will be contacted regarding reimbursement, according to the release.

BOUND also offers $30 student passes, $100 adult passes, and $240 family passes that include 2 adults and children. These passes will remain limited to home games at schools for which they are purchased.

Family passes are limited to two parents or guardians and children (K-12) living at the same residence.

Individual tickets for high school athletics events can be purchased for $7 each. Tickets can be purchased on the BOUND website, or by downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Anyone who is unable to make purchases online or through the BOUND app is asked to seek assistance in the main office of North, East, or West High School between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.