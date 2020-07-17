Sioux City Community Schools District to host “Commencement Spotlights”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) is set to host a commencement event for each high school on July 25.

Graduates will not all be brought together collectively in one large facility for a traditional commencement program.

Instead, groups of 10 students will be honored in what the district is calling “Commencement Spotlights.”

“We don’t know how many students will choose to participate in these events that we’re putting forward, but we are prepared to host all of our graduates at these ceremonies, and however long it takes for us to work through so that we can look them in the eye and say congratulations to them and recognize them appropriately, we will spend that time and do so,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul Gausman.

SCCSD said a parent/guardian or student must register by July 19 to confirm that a student will participate in the commencement.

By July 22, a schedule will be released to let every graduate know the assigned time of his/her commencement spotlight.

For more information on the Sioux City Community School District’s commencement plans for the Class of 2020, click here.