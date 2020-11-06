Sioux City Community Schools District reports 13 more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 13 cases from their students and staff on Friday.
School officials said 8 students and 5 staff that attended school for the week of November 2 through November 6 tested positive for the virus.
West Middle School, two multi-grade classes, moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week.
SCCSD also reported nine buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- Clark Early Childhood Center
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Irving Dual Language Elementary
- Nodland Elementary
- Perry Creek Elementary
- Riverside Elementary
- West High School
- West Middle School
The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.
A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.
SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.
