Sioux City Community Schools District reports 13 more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 13 cases from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said 8 students and 5 staff that attended school for the week of November 2 through November 6 tested positive for the virus.

West Middle School, two multi-grade classes, moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week.

SCCSD also reported nine buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

  • Clark Early Childhood Center
  • East High School
  • East Middle School
  • Irving Dual Language Elementary
  • Nodland Elementary
  • Perry Creek Elementary
  • Riverside Elementary
  • West High School
  • West Middle School

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories