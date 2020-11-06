Sioux City Community Schools District reports 13 more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 13 cases from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said 8 students and 5 staff that attended school for the week of November 2 through November 6 tested positive for the virus.

West Middle School, two multi-grade classes, moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week.

SCCSD also reported nine buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

Clark Early Childhood Center

East High School

East Middle School

Irving Dual Language Elementary

Nodland Elementary

Perry Creek Elementary

Riverside Elementary

West High School

West Middle School

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.

