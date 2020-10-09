Sioux City Community Schools District reports 12 more cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said six students and six staff that attended school for the week of October 5 through October 9 tested positive for the virus.

There was one elementary school class that moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week of October 5.

Leeds Elementary: first-grade class

SCCSD also reported eight buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

Bryant Elementary

East Middle School

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School

Liberty Elementary

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School

North High School

North Middle School

Sunnyside Elementary

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.

Latest Stories