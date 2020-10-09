Sioux City Community Schools District reports 12 more cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.
School officials said six students and six staff that attended school for the week of October 5 through October 9 tested positive for the virus.
There was one elementary school class that moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week of October 5.
- Leeds Elementary: first-grade class
SCCSD also reported eight buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- Bryant Elementary
- East Middle School
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
- Liberty Elementary
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School
- North High School
- North Middle School
- Sunnyside Elementary
The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.
A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.
SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.
