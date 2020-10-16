Sioux City Community Schools District reports 12 more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 12 cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said three students and nine staff that attended school for the week of October 12 through October 16 tested positive for the virus.

There were no school classes moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week.

SCCSD also reported eight buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

East Middle School

Educational Service Center

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School

North High School

North Middle School

Operations & Maintenance

Perry Creek Elementary

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.

There were 12 cases of COVID-19 reported from their students and staff for the week of October 5 through October 9.