Sioux City Community Schools District lifts mask mandate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District is lifting the mask and face-covering requirements beginning Thursday.

Those requirements were for all staff and students in the school district. The decision came after Gov. Reynolds signed legislation that prohibits schools from mandating masks.

Schools District officials said they support all who choose to continue to wear masks or face coverings while complying with the Governor’s bill.

Gov. Reynolds signed HF 847 into law on Wednesday that prohibits K-12 schools from mandating masks as well as cities and counties from mandating masks in businesses.