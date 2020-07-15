Sioux City Community Schools District announces commencement plans for Class of 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has announced the commencement plans for the Class of 2020.

SCCSD said it will host an event for each of the high schools on July 25 to recognize their recent graduates.

The events will be at the originally scheduled time but will be reformatted.

“Graduates will not all be brought together collectively in one large facility for a traditional commencement program. Instead, we will limit the number of students and guests gathered at any given time by hosting several small group commencement spotlights throughout the day.” From the Sioux City Community Schools District

Each small group will have up to 10 students to be recognized during a 10 minute, small-group commencement exercise.

Every graduate should wear their caps and gowns and can bring up to four guests to the ceremony.

The commencement exercises will be hosted by each of the respective high schools:

North High will host commencement exercises during the timeframe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West High will host commencement exercises during the timeframe from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

East High will host commencement exercises during the timeframe from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SCCSD said a parent/guardian or student must register by July 19 to confirm that a student will participate in the commencement.

By July 22, a schedule will be released to let every graduate know the assigned time of his/her commencement spotlight.

The graduates and their guests can only be present during the time assigned.

The school district said everyone is required to wear a mask when inside of the high schools.

People will not be permitted inside without a mask and are being encouraged to bring their own masks.

For more information on the Sioux City Community School District’s commencement plans for the Class of 2020, click here.

