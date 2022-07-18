SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The start of another school year is about a month away and some teachers in the Sioux City Community School District are asking for changes in the student handbook.

During Monday night’s regular school board meeting, several faculty members raised concerns over the district’s policy surrounding cell phone use.

Cell phone use for middle and high school students would be limited to passing periods and lunch hours. Some students may also be permitted to use their phones during study halls depending on their grades.

The school district’s interim superintendent said that he’s on board with the plan, especially if more input is received.

“Policies that affect students, that always makes people a little uneasy, but I think there’s a great plan in place with the protocols that are set up, a lot of input from a lot of people, and really driven by teacher input,” said Rod Earleywine.

District policy regarding the use of vulgar language also got attention. Some teachers asked for stricter penalties for those not following district policy.

The board plans to revisit the issues raised at another meeting down the line.