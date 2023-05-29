SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the hopes of securing more bus drivers the Sioux City Community School District is hosting a hiring event next week to allow those interested to explore their options.

The two events will be on June 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and June 8 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. The events will take place at East and North High School, respectively.

While at the event attendees will get to explore the inside of a school bus. They will also get the opportunity to learn about the district’s training program including free CDL training.

The event will also talk about bus assistants and attendees can apply to fill open positions.

Those looking for more information can visit the district website or call (712) 279-6743.