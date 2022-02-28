SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A big focus of Monday night’s Sioux City school board meeting was finding a replacement for the current superintendent.

The board president, Dan Greenwell, explained that the process is still in its early stages and is an especially competitive market.

“We’re in the process of engaging a search firm. We’ve already undertaken that process last week after Dr. Gausman’s announcement, or Lincoln’s announcement. We’re out engaging with search firms. That’s what we’re doing right now. We expect that to be occurring over the next week and hopefully by the end of the week next week we’ll have an option with the different search firms out there,” said Dan Greenwell.

Not only is Sioux City looking for a superintendent, but Des Moines Public Schools’ superintendent announced he will be leaving his role as well. That’s on top of 12 superintendent positions listed on the Teach Iowa Website. This list also includes a position that will be open at Sergeant Bluff-Luton at the end of the school year.

Greenwell acknowledged how competitive the market is right now, but said this is not a decision the board wants to rush.

“It’s probably the most important job of the school board is to hire the next superintendent. That’s the most important job that we see. So we want to make sure we get it right, we want to make sure we don’t rush it, we want to make sure we look at all alternatives. Potentially including an interim position,” Greenwell said.

Dr. Paul Gausman will be leaving the Sioux City Community School District in July. He has served as superintendent since 2008.