Sioux City Community School District releases Return-to-Learn Plan for fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa schools were required to submit their fall plans earlier this month.

The Sioux City Community School District plan is broken into 3 parts, outlining the course of action for virtual, in-person, or a hybrid of the two when school begins.

When classes resume in-person, the district is asking parents to send masks or face shields with their children.

Schools will also be monitoring students for COVID-19 symptoms and increasing cleaning for highly touched areas.

The Sioux City Community Schools are set to begin August 24.

To view the Sioux City School District’s return plan on their website click here.

