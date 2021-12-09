SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District is preparing for the possibility of a snow day.

A winter storm system is expected to move into the Siouxland area Friday morning producing snow throughout the day.

Superintendent Doctor Paul Gausman said the district considers many factors, including student nutrition, before canceling or postponing classes.

“And so if we don’t have school on a given day, there will be literally thousands of students who won’t have access or might not have access to high-quality nutrition,” said Gausman.

More than 70% of Sioux City students qualify for free or reduce lunch.

Gausman said the district has two snow days built into the academic calendar.

State law requires 1,080 hours of education each year for each student.