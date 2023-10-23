SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District is making plans for future school expansion.

The district’s board of directors on Monday unanimously approved a public hearing for the purchase of 43 acres of land in the Morningside area. The land has been identified as a possible location for a new elementary school.

The proposed purchase includes land in 3 areas, with the majority at what was formerly known as Southern Hills Country Club.

The total purchase price is $475,000 with Leash LLC. of North Sioux City, S.D.

On Monday, Superintendent Doctor Rod Earleywine said no immediate expansion is planned, but a replacement for the current Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary could be necessary in the next 5 to 7 years.

Board President Dan Greenwell calls the purchase a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, something Earleywine agrees with.

“To be honest with you, I had no idea that piece of land was sitting there. It was news to me and you just look at it, the proximity, right in the middle of Morningside, and in my view, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Earlywine said.

The board has set a public hearing on the proposed purchase for November 14 at 6 p.m. in the administravie offices.

Also at the board meeting, guidelines for a new disciplinary policy for threats and incidents of violence received unanimous support on the first reading. The new policies are required under Iowa law and are established by grade band