SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District has announced its upcoming plans for summer meal programs.

The Summer Food Service Program provides meals Monday through Friday for all children ages 1 to 18 years without charge.

The earliest program starts on May 31 and will run through 30. Each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be taken and eaten off-site. Any hot meals are expected to be eaten within an hour or be refrigerated.

See the chart below for details on when and where meals will be provided.

LOCATION DATE TIME Bryant Elementary School (3040 Jones Street) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Dual Language Elementary School (901 Floyd Boulevard) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. East Middle School (5401 Lorraine Avenue) May 31 to June 30 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School (1717 Casselman Street) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riverside Elementary School (2303 Riverside Boulevard) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Liberty Elementary School (1623 Rebecca Street) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Leeds Elementary School (3919 Jefferson Street) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Middle School (2101 Outer Drive North) May 31 to June 30 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Unity Elementary School (1901 Unity Avenue) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School (4101 Stone Ave) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Morningside STEM Elementary School (3601 Bushnell Avenue) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perry Creek Elementary School (3601 Country Club Boulevard) May 31 to June 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. West Middle School (3301 West 19th Street) May 31 to June 30 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. West Middle parking lot @ West High School (2001 Casselman Street) May 31 to June 30 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Regency of Sioux City Mobile Homes (4101 East Gordon Drive) May 31 to June 30 10:30 a.m. 11:20 a.m. Regency (Gibson) Apartments (2201 Gibson Street) May 31 to June 30 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Old Mc Kinley School (200 Paxton Street) May 31 to June 30 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. New Hunt Elementary School (615 20th Street) May 31 to June 30 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Evergreen Village (5309 Hwy 75 North) May 31 to June 30 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Lake Forest Mobile Home Community (3700 28th Street) May 31 to June 30 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Hillside Park Apartments (2800 West 4th Street) May 31 to June 30 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lyons Park (West 1st & John Street) May 31 to June 30 11:05 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Stella Sanford (1724 Geneva Street) May 31 to June 30 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Children’s LaunchPad Museum (623 Pearl Street) May 31 to June 30 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Boys & Girls Home (2101 Court Street) May 31 to June 30 12:35 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Cecelia Park (Morningside Avenue & Indiana Street) May 31 to June 30 12:35 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Morningside Country Estates (1331 South Maple Street) May 31 to June 30 11:45 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Lewis Pool (1621 Sioux Trail) May 31 to June 30 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Dale Street Park (913 15th Street) May 31 to June 30 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Free Grab and Go Meal Program for Children (Open Sites)

A closed-enrolled food program will run from June 6 to August 5. View those details below.

LOCATION DATE TIME Sanford Center West (1700 Geneva Street) June 6 to August 5 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sanford Center East (6100 Morningside Avenue) June 6 to August 5 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Salvation Army Day Camp (1415 Villa Avenue) June 7 to August 5 (Tues. to Fri.) 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Western Iowa Tech Verizon Camp (4647 Stone Avenue) June 13 to June 30 (Mon. to Thurs.) 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free Meal Program for Children (Closed Enrolled Sites)

A meal program in the late summer will also allow adults to purchase meals for themselves if need be. Some breakfasts will be served during this program as well. Details are shown below.