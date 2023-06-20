SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District is looking for volunteers to serve on two different committees.

SCCSD is looking for community members that would be interested in serving on its Educational Equity Committee and School Improvement Advisory Committee.

The Equity Committee looks to ensure equal opportunity for students and staff to access education programs and employment as well as other tasks.

The School Improvement Advisory Committee is a way for the community, students, parents, and school staff to work together to identify and solve problems facing the school district.

Applications for the committees will be opened on July 28th at noon. The applications will be available on the school district’s website.