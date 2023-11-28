SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is hosting Clothes the Gap to support families in need.

Clothes the Gap, the annual cold weather clothing campaign, runs through Dec. 19. Anyone interested in donating can drop off new or gently used winter wear such as coats, hats, gloves/mittens, boots, sweaters, and long pants for toddlers, youth, and especially teens at all district school buildings or the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation office, located at 627 4th St. in Sioux City.

Personal care hygiene items and laundry soap are also being collected. Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase needed items.

For more information or to support “Clothes the Gap,” contact Karen Harrison with the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation at 712-279-6667 x6835 or harrisk@live.siouxcityschools.com