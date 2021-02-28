Sioux City Community School District holds second forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The second Sioux City Community School District forum was held on Saturday.

Members from the Iowa State Education Association, Northwest AEA, and Western Iowa Tech Community College attended the forum.

Some of the topics discussed included early childhood education, mental health funding, and the impact of school vouchers.

“If it is your choice to send your kids to private school, it is your choice. However, the defunding of public education – it is a major issue, and I somebody tell me, ‘why would you say something like that?’ I have seen firsthand what happens with countries that haven’t funded education for decades, and they develop a whole bunch of social issues that we don’t want to have here,” said Sioux City School Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The Sioux City Community School District will hold another education forum on March 27.