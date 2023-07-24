SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School district held a special meeting on Monday where they chose a new board member.

On a four-to-two vote in the second round of voting, former Sioux City East teacher and head wrestling coach Philip Hamman was selected for the open seat.

Hamman has taught Special Education in Sioux City for 37 years and was one of 14 applicants for the temporary seat.

The open seat was previously held by Perla Alarcon-Flory, who announced in early June that she would be relocating.

Board members Bob Michaels, Taylow Goodvin, Jan George, and Dan Greenwell cast votes in support of Hamman.

Monique Scarlett and Bernie Scolaro put their support into Sioux City Community Inclusion Liason Semehar Ghebrekidan.

With Hamman’s addition, four of the board’s seven members are former teachers. Hamman will be serving on the school board until a successor is elected in November.