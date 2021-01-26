Sioux City Community School District changing boundaries for upcoming school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some changes will be taking shape come August 2021 for students inside the Sioux City Community School District.

The Sioux City School Board Members have approved a change in school boundaries, specifically, which middle school each elementary school feeds students to. Board members looking to provide a better balance of students populations as well as diversity.

“But in reality, more diverse situations allow for students to develop intellectual self-confidence and leadership skills they begin to create meaningful relationships with people with different backgrounds they become better global citizens because they are exposed to that diversity,” said Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Students impacted by the school change boundary change will continue to have bussing and transportation.

The new boundaries will shift some students beginning in the fall and stay in place at least seven years.