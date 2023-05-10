SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the school year coming to an end, some members of the Sioux City Community School District are heading out the door one last time.

A total of 48 members of the district were honored for their service. Many of them included teachers, technicians, and instructional assistants. All combined they have a total of 1,000 years of serving the school district.

One of the retirees told KCAU 9 what he will most in the district.

“I’m gonna miss the students, they’ve been absolutely fantastic. The support, the administration has always been wonderful to our program. So I’ll miss those associations but by far it’s going to be the students,” said Larry Brockshus, retiring teacher.

Brockshus says he may continue teaching in a different phase or move into a traditional retirement. All retirees were given a picture frame as a gift from the school district.