SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District’s Board of Directors agreed to a contract agreement with the new superintendent.

The board accepted the agreement in a unanimous decision to officially make Dr. Rod Earleywine the head of the school district.

The terms of the contract are available for the public to view online. They’re able to see the difference between Dr. Earleywine’s contract and the one from the previous superintendent.

“So that’s all been made public, full transparency of all that. So yes, the board did approve that tonight, we also saw fitting to remove the interim superintendent from his current contract and name him superintendent for the rest of this year, so we’ve done that as well tonight,” said Dan Greenwell, SCCSD Board President.

The school board also accepted the purchase of Crescent Park purchase agreement from KM Development for $150,000.