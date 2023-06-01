SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A member of the Sioux City Community School Board encouraged people who are interested to apply for her seat, which will be open by the end of the summer.

Perla Alarcon-Flory announced last week that she was possibly moving out of the area. On Thursday, she revealed in a press release that she would be moving to northwest Arkansas with her family in July, leaving an open spot on the school board. She encouraged all those who were interested in the position.

“It is crucial to find the right person to take over my seat within 30 days of my official resignation to the end of my term in November 2025,” Alarcon-Flory said in a statement sent on June 1.

She said that being part of the board means that individuals have the ability to influence the future for students.

Quoting novelist Henry Adams, Alacron-Flory said that the influence of all those who work in the school system, from teachers to school board members to custodians, leave a lasting legacy behind them because of their impacts of the hearts and souls of the children they serve.

Alarcon-Flory is currently serving her 3rd term on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education. The next school board election is scheduled for November 2023.