Sioux City Community School District begins first day of classes

It's been a long summer of Sioux City Community School administrators planning for the fall semester and today half of the student body that is choosing to learn in person started their first day.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – School bells rang once more Tuesday morning, welcoming some Sioux City Community School students back into the classroom.

It’s been a long summer for Sioux City Community School administrators planning for the fall semester and today half of the student body that is choosing to learn in person started their first day.

“This is my 13th first day of school in Sioux City just because I happen to have been here for that length of time and it is a different first day of school than any I could have ever imagined,” said Sioux City Community School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

This year, while many students boarded the busses and attended classes in person, 30 percent of the district opted for virtual learning.

“First period was a little confusing, but I’m already onto my 4th class and it is already a lot easier,” said Tori Carter, a senior virtual student.

Tori Carter said she made the tough decision to have her senior year be online.

“It’s my last chance to take all the fun classes I want and see all my high school friends, but it’s still nice because with the meeting, you have you can still see everybody and you can still communicate with everyone via chat and on facetime,” said Carter.

“We do expect to see virtually or in-person somewhere over 15,000 students today, so this is just an exciting time,” said Gausman.

Tuesday morning students walked into their first day at Bryant Elementary.

“All teachers, all staff, you know, we want to be as safe as possible, so I’m hoping that we are continuing to look at the data, continuing to stay up on that and making sure that our decisions are being made along with that,” said Mary Olorundami, a 3rd-grade teacher at Bryant Elementary.

With Sioux City Community Schools currently implementing hybrid learning, teachers say having half the class each day makes them feel safe.

“I, at most, need 12 desks in my classroom and there are 6 ft between every desk so the correct social distancing is implemented, so that makes me feel safer and hopefully that will make families feel safer as well,” said Olorundami.

“We do expect kids to have masks with them at all times to get on the bus to go into the building and almost always the students will be wearing their masks,” said Gausman.

Administrators and teachers said despite the pandemic, they are excited to have children in person learning.

“Hoping were prepared, hoping we are doing everything the best we can,” said Olorundami.

The superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools said as long as things go as planned, they will be able to switch to all students in person by September 8th.

Latest Stories