Sioux City Community School District approves hybrid learning plan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District will implement Hybrid learning to begin the new school year.

The district passed a motion to approve a Hybrid learning plan, which is a mix of both on-site and virtual learning.

If the district feels the need to extend the period, the board will need to once again vote to do so.

The first day of school is set for Tuesday, August 25.

